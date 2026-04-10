New Slinky museum in Hollidaysburg will share space with canal basin exhibits at historic home

Hollidaysburg Borough Council members are compromising on their vision for a Slinky museum, which will soon share exhibit space with another part of the borough’s history.

Chad Repko, Hollidaysburg’s mayor, originally wanted to replace the canal basin exhibits in the historic Reiser House with a Slinky museum. The iconic spring toy has been made in a Hollidaysburg factory since the 1960s.

“This is a real opportunity, and if we really have a goal of attracting people and keeping people here and getting exposure for the town, it’s hard for me to understand how we wouldn’t take advantage of this opportunity," Repko said.

Family members of the Slinky’s inventors say they’ll provide items for display. But, more than 200 Hollidaysburg residents signed a petition against replacing the canal basin exhibits with Slinky artifacts.

Regis Nale is one of those who spoke in opposition. Nale and other residents said they’re not against the idea of a Slinky museum.

“However, there is a profound difference between creating something new and disturbing something truly valuable," Nale said.

Rebekah James Morris is a Hollidaysburg resident and daughter of Richard James, the inventor of the Slinky.

"We're doing it to add to the canal basin, not to eliminate, destroy, distract," James Morris said.

Council members voted 4-to-2 to split the first floor of the Reiser House between canal basin exhibits and Slinky artifacts by this summer.

The Slinky exhibit could go away if the National Park Service takes over the Reiser House and Canal Basin Park. That application is currently under review.