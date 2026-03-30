Penn College cancels remainder of baseball season, makes changes to roster after investigation

Pennsylvania College of Technology canceled its baseball season this week after an investigation.

The Williamsport school did not provide information about what prompted the investigation, but stated that it has led to changes to the coaching staff and team roster.

The investigation began after a Spring Break tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, earlier this month.

"The college takes these matters seriously and canceled practices and postponed games while conducting a thorough investigation," according to a statement from the school.

Chris Howard, who had served as head coach since 2007, is no longer listed on the school's website. The college plans to open a national search this spring for its next baseball coach.

The college met with all remaining eligible student-athletes to assess whether the institution would have enough players to safely field a team.

"After careful consideration and a review of all available options in this complex situation, the college has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2026 baseball season," according to the statement. "The college remains committed to supporting its student-athletes and moving the baseball program forward."

The college is aware of speculation and unofficial information circulating regarding this matter.

"To ensure accuracy, the college encourages the community to rely on information shared through official college communications," the statement concludes. "To protect individual privacy and the integrity of the review process, the college will not provide additional comment at this time."

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