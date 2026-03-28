Thousands turn out for State College's third 'No Kings' protest

Thousands of people took to Penn State's Old Main lawn for the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday.

Protesters carried signs reading “No Kings, No Billionaires, No Tyranny,” “Silence is Acceptance, Speak Loudly” and “I like ICE crushed.”

Event leaders led chants of “Power belongs to the people” and “No fear. No hate. No ICE in our state.”

State College Area High School student Ryan Stapleton said he chose to protest because there’s too much hate in the world.

“Just everyone in the U.S. who feels like maybe we’re in a time of hopelessness, just to kind of ignite hope around the country and stand for democracy," Stapleton said.

Boalsburg resident Jean Voigt said the government’s recent international military conflicts have played a big role in people’s dissatisfaction with it.

“I hate to see the young people going over there and putting their life on the line when Trump can’t even get Europe on our side. He hasn’t even tried. He’s just alienating all the other countries in the world," Voigt said.

The crowd marched from Old Main to the Allen Street gates downtown to continue chanting. Passing cars honked to the crowd in support.

Fourth-year Penn State cybersecurity student Rishi Madadi said he hopes to send the message that the power is with the people.

“I see the largest protest that I’ve ever seen when it comes to anti-Trump protests. I’m glad to see people standing up against oppression and what this administration is doing," Madadi said.

The State College demonstration was one of more than 3,300 planned across all 50 states.