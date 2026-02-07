The Local Groove - February 7, 2026

Featuring:

Mara Katrina feat. Modern English - Dancing Dizzy

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band - Shine

John Cimino - Road To Nevermore

Jesse Leo - Forever

Ken Baxter - Cinderella Knows

Cass and the Bailout Crew - Felicity

Smarty Jones - No Resolution

Nate Gates - Everybody Sees The Brick Wall Coming...

Travis McCoy - Mr. Overanalyizer

Steve Crawford - Lucinda's Lullaby

CW McGill - Restless Wind

Zephyr Wills - All Alone

Chris Bell - Can't Keep A Good Man Down

Host - JT Thompson