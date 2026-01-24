How people are finding community through the tile game Mahjong

Updated March 10, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT

A surge of interest in the Chinese tile game Mahjong is building a community in Washington, D.C., as players of all ages look for joy, in-person connection and time off of their phones.

First introduced in the U.S . in the 1920s, the centuries-old game consists of tiles that players must place in specific combinations. Both physical and digital versions of the game have remained of interest worldwide. But over the last year, the game has seen increased interest specifically among Gen Z and Millennials — including through social media content focused on the gameplay and history of Mahjong.

In-person meetups to play Mahjong are also growing in popularity, and NPR had the opportunity to visit the Capital Jewish Museum on a Sunday afternoon in D.C. for a free drop-in game of Mahjong. The gathering featured two tables overflowing with folks that were there to learn the game for the first time, while others with a wide range of experiences played at tables around them.

You can listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above. And you can view a selection of images from the drop-in Mahjong event below.

Maansi Srivastava for NPR / One of the event's organizers, David Horowitz (center), teaches a class to new students.

Maansi Srivastava for NPR / Claire Boyle (left) and Katie Murray (right) learn to play American Mahjong.

Maansi Srivastava for NPR / Attendees look over the rules at the Mahjong drop-in event.

Maansi Srivastava for NPR / Grace Folk (left), Sophia Rosso, Andrew Maisel, and Will Tucker-Ray learn to play American Mahjong. Roommates Folk and Rosso said that they are trying new, inexpensive hobbies that get them out of the house and off their phones.

Maansi Srivastava for NPR / Event co-organizer Jon Gann teaches new students. He is proud that he and Horowitz have built a grassroots community around Mahjong.

Maansi Srivastava for NPR / Typically, the game is played with four people at a square table but some folks are doubled up with their friends.