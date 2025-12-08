Matt Campbell officially Penn State’s head football coach with $78.5M contract

Former Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell delivered teary-eyed remarks about his new position as the Nittany Lion’s 17th head football coach.

“If we were ever to leave Iowa State, I wanted to go somewhere and I wanted to finish my career and I wanted to stand for something that's bigger than Matt Campbell. It's not about me, but about the players and represent something bigger than myself. And I found that,” Campbell said.

Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft, who made the decision to fire former football coach James Franklin, said his connection with Campbell was instant.

“I was banging my head against the wall. Like, why did it take so long for us to find each other? He was perfect. And we connected on so many levels. And I woke my wife up, I woke Betsy up, and I said, ‘Oh my God, he's the guy,’” Kraft said.

Over the next eight years, Campbell will earn $78.5 million. $8 million in 2026, rising to $9.25 million a year by the end of the deal. The contract includes a $1 million bonus for winning the College Football Playoff championship, private jet access, two vehicles, and extensive post season and academic incentives according to his contract.

The university will pay a $2 million contract buyout to Iowa State.

Looking ahead, Campbell said his priority is building relationships, and he plans to meet with every individual player as he begins transitioning into the role.

Interim coach Terry Smith, will lead Penn State one last time in the Pinstripe Bowl vs Clemson on December 27, before Matt Campbell takes over.