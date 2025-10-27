Municipal Elections 101: Pa. voters will choose district attorneys in 17 counties this November

On Nov. 4, voters in 17 Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia, will elect district attorneys who are in charge of prosecuting crimes and leading law enforcement efforts in their communities.

As the county's chief prosecutor, district attorneys can profoundly impact the local criminal justice system and how people interact with it.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

Which counties are electing district attorneys?

The counties electing district attorneys are: Armstrong, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Venango, Warren, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.

Elections for district attorneys are staggered in two-year cycles, so not all 67 counties have the position open on ballots in the same year.

These races are partisan, but a Spotlight PA tally found that 12 out of these 17 contests have incumbents running unopposed in the November election. Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Philadelphia, and Warren Counties have contested races.

Attention — and campaign donations — for each match range from relatively low-key to being in the national limelight, specifically in the case of Philadelphia.

Voters can find required campaign reports for these races, including petitions and finance records, from their county election office.

What does a district attorney do?

District attorneys are elected to four-year terms to prosecute criminal cases on behalf of the commonwealth, Kelly Callihan, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, told Spotlight PA in an email.

“They uphold the law, pursue justice, and support crime victims,” said Callihan, a career prosecutor and former district attorney for Cambria County. Her organization is nonpartisan, and they do not comment on specific contests.

Cases handled by district attorneys range from DUIs, theft or damage to property, drug-related offenses, and violence against a person, whether it’s a fight or homicide.

In addition to representing the government and people in each county, district attorneys are often closely involved in criminal investigations from early stages. They work alongside law enforcement officers to review evidence, determine charges, and ensure the investigation is conducted lawfully, according to the National District Attorneys Association.

It’s an immense and delicate responsibility, the association says, “choosing whether to charge someone with a crime, what charges to pursue, and how to resolve each case in a way that serves justice.”

Counties pay for all costs relating to district attorneys’ offices out of their general funds, as is required by Pennsylvania state law. Most district attorneys lead teams of assistant or deputy prosecutors and detectives who perform the essential work of the office.

State law prohibits prosecutors from taking or asking for any fee or reward using their public office, and any conviction of willful and gross negligence can lead to vacating the post, imprisonment, and fines.

Generally, a district attorney’s office initiates cases on the Common Pleas court level. In 2023, when the latest data is available, more than 125,000 new criminal cases were filed with county courts across Pennsylvania, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

What makes for an effective district attorney?

The role of the county prosecutor extends beyond the courtroom, with programs to reduce crime, advance public safety, and engage the community, Callihan said.

“District attorneys advocate for treatment programs to support first-time offenders, educate families on child safety, promote violence prevention, and champion victim services,” she added. “Their work takes place both in the courtroom and in the community.”

Task forces spearheaded by district attorneys’ offices to address crime prevention, substance use disorder, protection of children or older adults, domestic violence, and more can be found all over Pennsylvania. Some prosecutors say creating safer communities before offenses happen is just as important as tackling crime.

Many district attorneys go on to higher levels of public office. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday was York County’s chief prosecutor before being elected to his current position in 2024. Court of Common Pleas judges — including Mark Powell of Lackawanna County and Michael Piecuch, who serves Snyder and Union Counties — are former district attorneys. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Kevin Dougherty and Daniel McCaffery both served as assistant district attorneys in Philadelphia.

Voters looking to evaluate candidates could examine local media coverage of their county races, Callihan suggested. They might also consider researching the candidates’ websites and campaign materials to determine if the candidates align with their values and address their concerns.

Some legal groups or law enforcement organizations, like a county bar association or unions representing officers, might review or give endorsements to candidates.