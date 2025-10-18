Thousands turn out for State College ‘No Kings’ protest

A couple thousand State College community members, Penn State students and even college students’ parents visiting for the weekend showed up for the “No Kings” protest on Old Main lawn. The event was one of 2,600 planned nationwide in all 50 states including large gatherings in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

On the lawn, protesters carried handmade signs reading “No Kings, Release the Epstein files,” “Save Democracy” and “Say No to Fascism.” Some even wore costumes. Organizers spoke and led chants.

Amy Griffin, who was in town from Kittery, Maine for Penn State’s Family Weekend, said her family attended to show solidarity while visiting her first-year student.

“It’s insane what’s happening in our world. We need to do something,” Griffin said. “Every little bit we can do, especially voting local and encouraging others to vote matters.”

The “No Kings” movement emerged as a response to what organizers viewed as an attack on voting rights, freedom of speech, and peaceful transfer of power. The name references the founding principle that the United States would be governed by the people, not by a monarch or a single ruler.

Linda Maher of State College said she came because she’s been looking for a constructive way to express her frustration.

“It’s been very frustrating not agreeing with what’s going on and having no outlet,” she said. “That’s what brought us here… we’re looking for something that will sway things in a different direction.”

Penn State senior Isabel Rivera, who’s family is from Puerto Rico, said she worries about the targeting of Hispanic communities.

“It’s hard to think this could be my family next, even though we are U.S. citizens,” Rivera said.

Junior Beyah Holbrook, a Penn State public relations major, said she protested in defense of civil liberties.

“My sign says ‘Liberty and Due Process for All.’ I think this administration is very dangerous for free speech,” Holbrook said.

The event ended with a march up West College Avenue, where the crowd chanted and waved signs as passing drivers honked in support. The march stretched past downtown storefronts and drew curious onlookers to sidewalks and balconies.

