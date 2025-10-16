Altoona Area Public Library to launch 'Storytellers on Stage' series amid funding challenges

The Altoona Area Public Library is launching a new “Storytellers on Stage” series as the library is looking for new ways to raise money amid funding challenges and a delayed state budget.

The inaugural event will feature Taylor Adams, a best-selling suspense and thriller author. One of his books, “No Exit,” was adapted into a Hulu movie in 2022. According to TV Time, a tracking platform for TV and movies, “No Exit” was the sixth most streamed movie across all platforms in the United States during its release week.

Adams will speak on October 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mishler Theatre in Altoona. Organizers hope the event will happen every year with other popular authors.

Jennifer Knisely, the executive director of the Altoona Area Public Library, said Adams will answer questions from the audience and share more about his creative process.

“He is able to create a suspenseful, thrilling story. When I read his book, 'No Exit,' I had an actual, like, I felt… I physically felt anxious for the main character," Knisely said.

Knisely said she also feels anxious about whether this event will turn a profit, since she said the library has seen flat funding in recent years, but rising expenses for employees, insurance and books. On top of that, she said the library is feeling the delay of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state. The state budget is more than four months late.

“We are looking into needing to draw money from our reserve account in order to be able to continue to operate in the capacity that we're currently operating in," Knisely said. "We're fortunate. Not a lot of other nonprofit organizations have the luxury of having a reserve account.”

Knisely said they’ll have to dip into their reserves if the state budget impasse extends into November, and that reserve can only sustain the library for six months.