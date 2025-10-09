Like nature, but not camping? Pa. is bringing ‘glamping’ to eight state parks

Are you daydreaming about camping under the stars in a Pennsylvania state park, but not so sure about setting up a tent and sleeping on the ground? Consider glamping — where glamour and camping meet.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is launching a glamping initiative in eight state parks, including Poe Valley in Centre County and Hills Creek State Park in Tioga County, in partnership with Timberline Glamping Company.

Real beds with sheets, lighting and climate control are a few of the features in each of the safari-style tents where high-end camping will meet the Pennsylvania outdoors.

“Glamping provides the best of both worlds, all the creature comforts of a hotel but close to nature and the outdoors," said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, at an event announcing the initiative Tuesday at French Creek State Park.

Jon Ferreras / Commonwealth Media Services The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Timberline Glamping Company unveiled the addition of 61 glamping sites across eight state parks in Pennsylvania at an event Oct. 7, 2025, at French Creek State Park.

Dunn said the glamping sites will help draw people to Pennsylvania.

“We’re really built for outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania and it’s also one of our great economic boons, something that will pull us into a better economic place,” she said.

Timberline Glamping co-owner Rebeka Self said some people are fine with traditional camping, but others need a comfortable bed.

“We really wanted to create a space where everybody can come together and enjoy the outdoors, and to get people outside who might not feel comfortable trying it, who don’t own camping gear or who have never been camping," Self said.

There will be 61 glamping sites at eight state parks. Reservations are open for stays starting in spring 2026.