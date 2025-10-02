Centre County DA won't retry Subu Vedam, who will be released after more than 40 years in prison

The Centre County District Attorney's office announced Thursday that it will not retry Subramanyam "Subu" Vedam, the State College man who had been convicted of first-degree murder and has been in prison for more than 40 years and who will now be released.

In late August, the Centre County Court of Common Pleas overturned Vedam's conviction. Judge Jonathan Grine ruled the state had suppressed evidence in Vedam's previous trials.

District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said he believes forensic evidence still supports the conclusion that Thomas Kinser was killed by a .25-caliber round, the same caliber of an antique handgun Vedam had recently purchased at the time.

"With witnesses lost and evidence no longer part of the record, it would be very difficult to proceed," Cantorna said.

Cantorna said because Vedam has spent so much time in prison and doesn't seem to pose a public safety hazard, his office decided to drop the case and allow Vedam to be released. He is currently being held at the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon.

"We’re grateful that District Attorney Cantorna has made this momentous decision,” said Vedam’s sister, Saraswathi Vedam in an emailed press release. “Our family has spent more than four decades living with the anguish over all that we lost when Subu — our cherished son, brother, and uncle — was wrongfully vilified and banished to prison for a crime he didn’t commit."

There is still no definitive answer as to who killed Thomas Kinser. Saraswathi Vedam said she hopes prosecutors will continue the search.

Vedam's legal team could not go through all of the legal files in this case until 2022 when the Centre County District Attorney's office unsealed the evidence. Those records revealed former DA Ray Gricar had concealed an FBI report measuring the size of the bullet hole in Kinser's skull.

It's not yet clear when Vedam will be released.