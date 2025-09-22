Poetry Moment presents 'Prayer Flags' by Judith Sornberger

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox

In Richard Wilbur’s well-known poem “Love Calls Us to the Things of This World,” “the morning air is all awash with angels”—some in bed sheets—and the soul cries out, “…let there be nothing on earth but laundry.”

In today’s poem “Prayer Flags,” Judith Sornberger takes this concept even further, merging the physical and spiritual. Never again will laundry on a clothesline look the same.

A native of Nebraska where she first taught creative writing in prisons there, Judith Sornberger is professor emerita of Commonwealth University-Mansfield, where she taught English and created the Women’s Studies Program. She is the author of eleven collections of poetry, most recently Sorority of Stillness: A Gallery of Women in Art (Shanti Arts) and The Book of Muses (Finishing Line Press). She lives on the side of a mountain outside Wellsboro, PA.

You may see hanging laundry out to dry as a boring weekly chore. Poet Judith Sornberger, however, envisions it as an act of prayer.

Here’s “Prayer Flags” by Judith Sornberger:

Prayer Flags

I see now why each line of wash

in a backyard makes me want to drop

down on my knees, that I am witnessing

the prayer of t-shirts, blue jeans, sheets

and underwear—the prayer flapping

below terra cotta rooftops in Siena

repeated in the same tongue right here

in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

Don’t tell me those women don’t know

they are praying. Have you ever

watched even a busy woman hanging

out the holy ghosts of her family?

Seen her stand there afterwards,

her empty basket resting like a child

on her cocked hip, as she adored

the spirit of the wind tossing them

into the deep blue mind of heaven?

Even a grieving woman feels her feet

lift from the earth when the breeze

kicks up the ankles of her drying khakis,

feels her shoulders sprouting wings

as her blouse takes flight. I don’t know

if she is grateful as she clips each

garment to her line, or if each one

bodies forth a precious worry.

Maybe her clothesline is one long wail.

But watch her hours later

when she goes to bring her wash in,

leaning into the warm scent of sun

woven with birdsong, closing her eyes

for just a second as she guesses

this must be how God smells,

pulling each piece into an embrace

of folding, settling it in her basket,

and giving the whole stack a final pat.

That was “Prayer Flags” by Judith Sornberger, published in Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania State University Press, 2025).

