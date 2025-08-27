2026 IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship will be held in Happy Valley

After three years of hosting the 70.3 IRONMAN triathlon, Happy Valley will host its first North American Championship in 2026.

“State College has been a phenomenal host since the event was launched in 2023, and we could not be prouder to see this event host some of the best athletes from around the world next June with this prestigious designation," said AJ Sills, the Northeast regional director for IRONMAN, in a press release.

The IRONMAN group runs several sports events around the world, including the 70.3 triathlon, consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. Based on a 2024 survey, Pennsylvania Happy Valley was voted the third best race in North America.

The route starts with the swim portion at Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir at Bald Eagle State Park, moves to the bike ride through Centre and Clinton Counties, and ends with the run on Penn State's University Park campus. The finish line is alongside Beaver Stadium.

“This event will bring thousands of athletes, families, and fans to our region, creating a powerful economic impact for our local businesses while showcasing Happy Valley as a premier sports tourism destination," said Eric Engelbarts, the executive director of the Happy Valley Sports & Entertainment Alliance. "We are proud to continue building a reputation that puts our region on the global stage.”

Next year's championship event will be on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Participants will be eligible for a North American Championship title and a higher prize amount. Racers could also qualify for the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France.

Priority registration for the North American Championship begins on Thursday, but general registration opens Tuesday.