Two Pa. troopers shot in Susquehanna County; scene remains active, state police say

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot in Susquehanna County Thursday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state police said.

The governor made the announcement this afternoon during an unrelated event Thursday in Bucks County, adding that he had been in contact with state police Commander Colonel Christopher L. Paris, who is on the scene, and would be heading to the area himself.

"It is an active situation," Shapiro said.

"I just ask all of you to join us in prayer for these brave state troopers," the governor said.

State police released a statement saying that the troopers were transported to local hospitals and an update on their conditions will be provided later.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-Luzerne County) posted on social media that he was "relieved to hear the troopers involved in today’s incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition."

"My thoughts are with them and their families. Grateful for the bravery and dedication of our law enforcement," Bresnahan added.

"The scene remains very active and information on the suspect will be released at a later time," the PSP statement added.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171, approximately five miles north of the Borough of Thompson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

