Disability Pride Month events, proclamation shared at State College borough council meeting

State College mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation at Monday’s Borough Council meeting recognizing July as Disability Pride Month.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability.

“And whereas disability Pride Month challenges us to confront and dismantle ableism in all its forms,” Nanes said. “It amplifies the voices, leadership and creativity of people with disabilities, and reminds us that their lives are full, valuable and worthy.”

The Borough of State College's official proclamation recognizing July as Disability Pride Month.

Terry Watson, the associate director of student disability services at Penn State World Campus, encouraged everyone to reflect on how their community can work together to create a more accessible and inclusive environment.

“What actions can we take to foster empathy, appreciation and inclusion for our population, which is often excluded from planning, curation and decision-making discussions?” Watson said.

Watson also discussed a few upcoming initiatives related to Disability Pride Month.

Penn State Libraries created a virtual bookshelf in celebration. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is holding its annual disability conference on July 31st.

And two Penn State World Campus students are live streaming a celebration on July 30th in honor of the 35th anniversary of the ADA. The students are collecting 35 testimonials from members of the World Campus community, one for each year.