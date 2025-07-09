Farms and food processors in Centre and Jefferson counties receive food supply chain grants

The Shapiro administration awarded over $21 million in federally-funded grants to 77 Pennsylvania farms and food manufacturers to drive growth in the state’s food supply chain.

In Centre County, there were four grant recipients.

Nittany Meadow Farm in Boalsburg received $100,000 to establish the county’s first goat-specific dairy processing facility.

Common Ground Farm in Spring Mills received $140,000 to convert a seasonal packing house into a solar-powered food processing facility.

Centre Markets in State College received $111,985 and Inside Out Cookie in Spring Mills received $99,144 to invest in their commercial kitchens.

And in Jefferson County, Stello Foods is receiving $1 million to expand its warehouse and production space. The company will launch new lines of salsas, sauces and preserves, connecting with more than 20 local farms.