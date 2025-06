The Local Groove - June 21, 2025

Featuring:

Jade Eye - Chasing Highlights

Ma'aM - Elijah

Co. Townes - Headin' For The Canyon

Co. Townes - Move Along

Dusty Trout - Catch Me If You Can

Young Folk - If You're Around

Erin Condo - Rosalita

Sarah Arlene - Deep Blue

Kevin Briggs - Victory Bound

Dead Stars - The Water

Hope Junkies - For All We Know

Conner Gilbert - Bridges

Host - The Mighty Wiggus