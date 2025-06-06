Spotlight PA Event: A live Q&A with ‘Long Bright River’ author Liz Moore

Liz Moore’s Long Bright River became an instant hit, landing on the New York Times bestseller list and being crowned one of Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2020. The gritty novel follows Mickey, a no-nonsense cop, and her sister Kacey, who are on opposite sides of Philadelphia’s opioid epidemic.

Moore weaves a complex story of adolescence, addiction, and family against the backdrop of a thrilling murder mystery. It was no surprise that the novel’s popularity earned it a TV adaptation on Peacock, released in early March.

Join us for a live interview with Moore as we unpack the major themes of the book and show, and get an inside look at what it was like to create an intimate view of Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The event is Thursday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. on Zoom. RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org.

