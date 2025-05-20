What time do polls open and close Tuesday in Pa.? All the information you need for primary Election Day 2025.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2025 primary election is here.

Democrats and Republicans will head to the polls to select candidates to fill one vacancy each on Commonwealth Court and Superior Court, and to vote in municipal races. The winners will face each other during the Nov. 4 general election.

Voters who aren’t affiliated with a major party can still vote today on local ballot initiatives. Check your county’s election website to find a sample ballot.

Here are answers to some of your most frequently asked questions:

When is the 2025 primary election in Pennsylvania?

Today! Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

When do polls open for Pennsylvania’s 2025 primary election?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration online. Search using your name, county, ZIP code, and birthday, or by entering your driver’s license or PennDOT identification card number.

Am I registered as a Democrat or Republican?

Use the same instructions as above to check your voter registration online. The information will be displayed there.

Can I vote if I forgot to register?

No. Unfortunately, May 5 was the deadline to register to vote in this election.

Is it too late to change my voter registration?

Yes. May 5 was the deadline to make registration changes for this election.

Can I vote if my registration is inactive?

Yes! A voter is marked inactive if they have not voted for two consecutive federal election cycles and haven’t responded to a county notice about their registration.

If that’s your status, you can still vote on May 20. You’ll just have to sign a form confirming your eligibility when you visit your polling place.

Can I vote if I moved but haven’t updated my registration?

If you moved within Pennsylvania less than 30 days before the election, you have to vote at the polling place for your old address. If you moved within the commonwealth more than 30 days ago but haven’t yet updated your registration, you can vote at the polling place for your old address for one election.

If you have specifically moved from one county to another, you must fill out a form at the polling place for your old address, informing them of your new address and county. This will allow officials to update your voter registration in both counties after the election. Once they do that, you will get a new voter registration card matching your new address.

Read more in the “If you move” section of the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

What do I need to bring to vote?

If this is your first time voting or your first time voting since changing addresses, you’ll need to bring proof of identification. This can include any government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport, a utility bill or bank statement that includes your name and address, or a military or student ID. See the full list of options here.

I voted by mail. How do I check that my ballot has been received?

You can check the status of your mail ballot online.

I still have my mail ballot. How can I return it?

Your county must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Do not put your ballot in the mail, as it will not arrive by the deadline.

Instead, drop it off at your county election office or at a satellite location or drop box, if your county offers those options. See a full list of ballot drop-off locations.

Follow all the instructions to make sure your ballot is counted.

I requested a mail ballot but haven’t gotten it. What should I do?

If you have not received your mail ballot, you can still vote in person at your polling location.

A poll worker will offer you a provisional ballot, which will be counted after election officials confirm you did not submit a mail ballot.

I have a mail ballot but don’t want to use it. How can I vote?

Bring all your mail ballot components, including the envelopes, to your polling place and turn them over to poll workers. You’ll be required to sign a form declaring that you haven’t voted by mail. After that, you should be allowed to vote at the precinct.

Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, court explainers, important cases, and more, at our 2025 Election Center.

A complete listing of Spotlight PA voter guides and coverage:

En Español:

