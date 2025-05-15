Mifflin County educator named National Teacher of the Year

Ashlie Crosson, an English and journalism teacher at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, has just been named the 2025 National Teacher of the Year — and while the spotlight may be on her, she’s making it clear her mission is still focused on the students she serves.

“I was stunned,” Crosson recalled during a recent interview on The Spark. “It was a long extended silence when I got the call. You’re just processing this mix of joy and the weight of this huge honor and responsibility.”

Crosson’s path to education was shaped by her own experiences as a student — especially with a high school journalism teacher who made a lasting impact. “She helped me find a confidence and a sense of self that I didn’t have before,” said Crosson. “She helped me apply for college and navigate that transition. I started as a journalism major because I loved her class, but I switched to education because I wanted to do what she did — make a difference.”

At Mifflin County High, Crosson has built a full-fledged journalism program that goes far beyond the traditional high school newspaper. Her students publish a professional-grade district magazine and maintain an active multimedia newsroom complete with video, podcasts, and social media.

One project that stands out is the student-produced magazine, which Crosson says helps reframe the narrative about life in a rural Pennsylvania town. “We live in a small town where the narrative can be dictated by a Google search,” she explained. “But this magazine lets students tell authentic stories about our schools, our students, our opportunities. It’s great for their portfolios — but it’s also great for our community.”

Now, as National Teacher of the Year, Crosson has a much broader platform. So, what message does she want to share with educators across the country?

“I think what educators do in their classrooms is phenomenal,” she said. “And I want people to see that. Teaching isn’t just about instruction — it’s about building relationships, creating opportunities, and helping students discover who they are and what they’re capable of.”

Crosson was previously recognized as the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Listen to the podcast to hear the full conversation.

