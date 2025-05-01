Pa. primary election 2025: A complete guide to who is on the primary ballot, when to vote, how to vote, where to vote, casting mail ballots and more

HARRISBURG — On May 20, Democrats and Republicans across Pennsylvania will decide which candidates from their respective parties will go on to run in the November municipal election.

On the ballot are judicial candidates hoping to fill a vacancy each on the Commonwealth and Superior Courts, along with municipal races that will vary depending on where you live. Across the state, there might also be local ballot questions.

To help you prepare for the 2025 primary in Pennsylvania, we’ve answered some of your most frequently asked questions below:

When is the 2025 primary Election Day in Pennsylvania?

Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Mark your calendar!

When do polls open for Pennsylvania’s 2025 election?

Polls open at 7 a.m and close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

When is the last day to register to vote?

The last day to register is May 5.

You can register online here, or submit a registration form in person or through the mail to your county election office by the same date.

Online voter registration applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. that day. Your county board of elections must receive mail and in-person applications by 5 p.m.

How can I check my voter registration?

You can check your registration here. You can search using your name, county, ZIP code, and birthday, or by entering your driver’s license or PennDOT identification card numbers.

How do I change parties?

To change your party affiliation, fill out the same voter registration form that you used to register the first time.

When filling out the form, select the box that says “change of party.” If you do this less than 15 days before the election (May 5), the party change will not take place until the next election cycle.

I’m a registered independent. Can I vote on May 20?

In Pennsylvania, if you are registered as an independent or with a third party, you cannot vote for candidates in the primary election. Pennsylvania is one of nine states that has a closed primary system, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in their respective party's primary.

If you wish to participate in a specific party's primary, you must change your affiliation to that party before the registration deadline.

Unaffiliated and third-party voters can participate in special elections that coincide with the primary; they can also vote on statewide constitutional amendments and local ballot initiatives.

How do I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place here by entering your address.

What else do I need to know to vote in person?

If this is your first time voting or your first time voting since changing addresses, you’ll need to bring proof of identification. This can be any government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport; a utility bill or bank statement that includes your name and address; or a military or student ID. See the full list of options here.

Can I still request a mail ballot?

You can apply for a mail ballot until May 13, either online or through the mail. However, your complete application must be received by your county’s election office by 5 p.m. that day.

Here’s the application. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, proof of identification, and signature.

How do I vote absentee?

The process to request an absentee ballot is similar to that for requesting a mail ballot. You can apply online or download the form and send it to your county election office. However, the application requires you to list a reason for your absence, unlike a mail ballot. You can find the application here.

Applications are due May 13 by 5 p.m. and must be received by your county office by that time.

If you miss the May 13 deadline, you can still request an emergency absentee ballot from your county election office if you experience an unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence. You can request one here.

I applied but still haven’t gotten my absentee or mail ballot. What should I do?

You can check the status of your absentee or mail ballot here. If you’re worried your ballot won’t arrive with enough time to return it, you can call your county election office for advice on how to proceed.

You can also go to your county election office to request a ballot and fill it out on the spot, or go to your polling place and vote in person on Election Day — though if you applied for a mail ballot and don’t have it in hand, you may need to vote in person using a provisional ballot.

I’ve received my absentee or mail ballot. How do I return it?

First, make sure you’ve filled it out completely and followed all instructions, including dating the ballot envelope properly. Otherwise, your ballot may not be counted.

Everyone can return their ballot through the mail or by dropping it off at their county election office. Some counties also have drop boxes available. Find county contact information here.

Your county election office must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

If you have a disability that prevents you from returning your own ballot, you may fill out a form to designate someone else to return it for you. You must turn in the form with your mail ballot application, and the designee must have a copy on hand when they return your ballot.

Otherwise, you must return your own ballot.

Matt Smith | For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith | For Spotlight PA / Matt Smith A poll worker holds voting stickers for community members Nov. 7, 2023, at Central Elementary School in Allentown, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith / For Spotlight PA)

Which races will I be voting on?

Democrats and Republicans will cast votes for their parties’ candidates across municipal races. Depending on where you live, your ballot could include races for mayor, school board, city council, various judicial offices, district attorney, and more.

Statewide, voters will also weigh in on primary candidates to fill a vacancy each on Commonwealth and Superior Courts.

The winners of each race will face each other during the Nov. 4 general election.

Commonwealth Court

Commonwealth Court is one of two intermediate appellate courts in the state and is made up of nine judges. Its judges preside specifically over civil actions brought against the commonwealth, including state and local governments, and with regulatory agencies. When lawsuits are filed by or against Pennsylvania, Commonwealth Court also acts as a trial court.

Recent rulings from the court include a 2024 decision that mail ballots in the commonwealth shouldn’t be rejected for missing dates (which was later overturned by the state Supreme Court), and a 2023 ruling that found the way Pennsylvania funds its public schools is unconstitutionally inequitable.

The court currently has five judges who were elected as Republicans and three elected as Democrats. There is one seat open on Commonwealth Court and three candidates are vying to fill the vacancy.

The Democratic party has one candidate running — Stella Tsai — and the Republican party has two — Matthew Wolford and Joshua Prince. Commonwealth Court judges get their seats in partisan elections and serve an initial 10-year term. After that, they face a nonpartisan retention vote every 10 years, which they very rarely lose.

You can read more about the candidates for Commonwealth Court in our candidate guide.

Superior Court

Superior Court is made up of 15 judges and handles criminal, civil, and family cases that are appealed from lower courts, like the Courts of Common Pleas. Covering cases involving child custody, probation and parole, it is the court that the average Pennsylvanian is most likely to interact with. In 2019, the court tossed out Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill’s decade-old weapon and drug charges.

The court currently has eight judges elected as Democrats and six Republicans. There is one seat open on the court and three candidates running to fill it: one Democrat, Brandon P. Neuman, and two Republicans, Maria Battista and Ann Marie Wheatcraft.

Superior Court judges get their seats in partisan elections and serve an initial 10-year term. After that, they face a nonpartisan retention vote every 10 years. Like Commonwealth Court judges, they almost never lose retention elections.

You can read more about the candidates for Superior Court in our candidate guide.

What else will be on my ballot?

There are no statewide ballot measures this year, but some voters may see local questions.

Pittsburgh, for instance, will have several questions on its ballot, including one about whether or not to add language to the city’s charter to prohibit the sale of the water, sewer, and stormwater utilities to a private entity or individual. Montgomery County and Philadelphia will also have local ballot measures.

Check with your county election office to be sure.

Learn more here about how Spotlight PA is covering the 2025 election.

