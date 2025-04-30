Power outages and closures continue in Centre County following Tuesday's severe thunderstorms

Nearly half of the households in Centre County are still without power and State College Area School District and the Centre County Courthouse are closed after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday night.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the First Energy website said 46% of customers in Centre County had outages. That includes 100% of customers in Halfmoon, Taylor, Snow Shoe and Burnside townships. In the State College borough, 66% of customers are without power.

All State College Area School District schools are closed Wednesday. A district representative said power is out at six of the district’s 12 schools, and they made the decision not to open because they do not know when it will come back on. Also, they said the road closures from downed trees and power lines would make it difficult for buses to pick up students. All after-school activities and CEEL after-school care are also canceled.

The Centre Area Transportation Authority said it has detours on its N, R, AC, CC, HU and H bus routes, and some bus shelters were damaged by the storm. CATA said power is out at its Customer Service Center, but riders can call (814) 238-CATA to schedule CATAGO!, CATARIDE and other trips.

The Centre County Courthouse will be holding hearings virtually Wednesday.

PennDOT said several roads are closed in Centre County, including:

Route 26 (College Avenue) between Whitehall Road and Bristol Avenue in Ferguson Township.

Route 144 between Upper Georges Valley Road and Short Road in Potter Township.

Route 144 between Rishel Hill Road and Steeplechase Drive in Spring Township.

Route 3005 (Fox Hollow Road) between Toftrees Avenue and Bernel Road.

And the borough of State College said several more roads are closed within the borough:

