Pa. primary election 2025: Everything college students need to know about voting

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is home to nearly 300 colleges, universities, and technical schools. If you are one of the hundreds of thousands of students who attend any of these institutions and are eligible to vote, you have options for doing so in the upcoming May 20 primary election.

Whether you are voting for the first time, choosing to vote by mail, or simply updating your registration, here’s everything you need to know about how to cast a ballot as a college student in Pennsylvania:

Can college students vote in Pennsylvania?

Yes, as long as they meet the requirements to register to vote in Pennsylvania. They must:

Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election;

Be a resident of your election district for at least 30 days before the next election;

And be at least 18 on Election Day.

If you meet those requirements, you can choose the address at which you register — though you can pick only one.

You can register to vote where you currently live, whether it’s on or off campus, or at your prior home address, as long as you still have family or a guardian that resides there.

If you register at your prior home address and plan to vote in person, it’s important to consider how feasible it will be to travel to your polling place. Plan your Election Day accordingly and remember that as long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are allowed to cast your vote.

If I am new to Pennsylvania and moved here to attend college, can I still register to vote with my college address?

As long as you have lived in the voting district where you plan to vote for at least 30 days before the election, you can register to vote with your college address.

What if I live off campus?

If you live off campus, you can use that address to register to vote.

What if I moved to a new address on or off campus?

If you are already registered to vote, have moved to a new address, and would like to vote from this address, you must update your voter registration by May 5.

Am I eligible to vote if I turn 18 on Election Day?

As long as you meet the additional requirements of being a United States citizen and being a resident of the election district where you plan to register for at least 30 days, you are eligible to vote if you are at least 18 years old on or before Election Day. This is true whether it’s a primary, special, municipal, or general election.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming primary election is May 5.

I’m voting for the first time. How do I prepare and what should I expect?

Voting for the first time is exciting! If you plan to vote in person, look up your polling place ahead of time and plan when and how you will get there. You can make it an activity and bring your friends and family if they will be voting in the same location as you. In Pennsylvania, polls open at 7 a.m., and as long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you are allowed to cast your vote.

Any time you vote for the first time at a new location you will need to show a photo or non-photo ID, so make sure you have that with you.

It’s good practice to take a look at a sample ballot ahead of time by visiting your local county website. This will inform you what races you will be voting on and if there are any ballot measures.

For the upcoming May 20 election, Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will vote for their parties’ candidates in the municipal primary election. Depending on where you live and the party with which you are registered, your ballot could include races for mayor, school board, city council, various judicial offices, district attorney, and more.

What if I want to vote by mail?

In Pennsylvania, all voters can cast ballots by mail if they choose to.

To request a mail ballot, you have to be registered to vote. The deadline to request a mail ballot is May 13. Keep in mind that you will need time to fill out and return your mail ballot.

Remember: Mail ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count. Mail also isn’t the only way to return these ballots. You have the option to return your completed ballot to your county election office, to a designated drop-off location, or to a drop box, if your county has them.

Visit vote.pa.gov to read the Pennsylvania Department of State’s rules for mail ballots.

I’m studying abroad. How can I vote?

If you will be out of the country on Election Day, you can still vote. The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) provides support to U.S. citizens who are overseas so that they can cast their ballots from afar.

First, you must be registered to vote. You can register using any official registration form — online, by mail, or in-person.

If you are overseas, you can vote using an absentee ballot. There are various ways to request one:

Apply online or via a mail-in application. To receive a paper voter registration form, email ST-UOCAVAQues@pa.gov. If you would like an absentee ballot application sent to you via email, you can request one by emailing stsvcuocavaabs@pa.gov.

Complete the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) and send it to your county election office. Depending on where you live, you might have the option to mail the application to your local election office, or send it via email or fax. If you would like to request that a FPCA be sent to you via email, reach out to ST-UOCAVAApp@pa.gov. Your county election office may be able to provide you with support, reach out to them with any questions.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 13 and the application must be received by 5 p.m. on that day by your county election office. However, it is highly recommended that you submit your application as soon as possible to ensure it is processed and sent out in a timely manner.

This is especially important for voting in municipal elections, like this year’s races, because the emergency backup option used in federal elections for overseas voters who don’t receive timely ballots won’t be available.

That option, known as a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB), requires voters to first register and request an absentee ballot before filling out the form for a FWAB. You would next be able to take advantage of this option in next year’s midterms, when federal races are on the ballot.

Visit fvap.gov for more information about the process of voting while abroad.

What if I’m registered with a third party or have no political affiliation?

Pennsylvania has a closed primary system, which means that only voters who are registered to a major political party — the Democratic or Republican — are able to vote in the primary. However, independent, third-party and unaffiliated voters can still participate in statewide referenda, local ballot initiatives, and special elections that coincide with the primaries.

