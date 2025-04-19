The Local Groove - April 19, 2025
Featuring:
She Might Be Oceans - Serenade To an Azure Sky
Brandon McCartney - Somewhere In The Clouds, Song From Madeira
Sean Farley - Blues Vibe
u4ea - elegy
Charles Marciano - Prophet Blues
Chris Ratti - Sonny & Terry
David Franklin - We All Become Ancestors
Erin Condo - Spring 1965
Andy Tolins - Unclaimed Love, Knockin' On Your Door
Mama Corn - About A Minute Ago, Playing With Fire
Whetstone Run - Dixie Hills. Fields Of Clay
Van Wagner - King Of Pennsylvania
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners - Marching Through Sand
Host - The Mighty Wiggus