The Local Groove - April 19, 2025

Featuring:

She Might Be Oceans - Serenade To an Azure Sky

Brandon McCartney - Somewhere In The Clouds, Song From Madeira

Sean Farley - Blues Vibe

u4ea - elegy

Charles Marciano - Prophet Blues

Chris Ratti - Sonny & Terry

David Franklin - We All Become Ancestors

Erin Condo - Spring 1965

Andy Tolins - Unclaimed Love, Knockin' On Your Door

Mama Corn - About A Minute Ago, Playing With Fire

Whetstone Run - Dixie Hills. Fields Of Clay

Van Wagner - King Of Pennsylvania

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners - Marching Through Sand

Host - The Mighty Wiggus