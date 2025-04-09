Some international students at Penn State among those to have visas revoked

International students at Penn State are among those who are having their visas revoked as part of a broader crackdown by the Trump administration that’s happening at universities across the country.

Penn State would not say how many of its 9,400 international students are being affected. According to a spokesman, the university is “aware that some Penn State international students have had their lawful status in the U.S. terminated.”

The spokesman said when Penn State Global, which works with international students, becomes aware of a student’s legal status being terminated, a staff member reaches out to make sure the student is aware of the situation and provide them with information on university resources.

The office will also let the student know about the options for completing their degree, including online through World Campus.

In a letter to its international community, Penn State Global encourages those students and scholars making international travel plans to “use caution when deciding when to travel outside of the U.S. Rules regarding travel may change suddenly and without warning.”

The State Department has revoked the visas of approximately 300 students across the country. On April 1, members of the Penn State Faculty Senate raised concerns about the potential for Penn State students to be impacted by the crackdown and passed a motion calling on the university to clarify its policy for handling Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Campus.

The letter from Penn State Global says: "Federal law enforcement officers can enter public spaces on our campuses without permission; however, they cannot enter private spaces, such as residence halls, locked offices, or other secured university spaces, without a valid judicial warrant. Please note that Penn State classrooms are not private spaces."

In a letter to the Trump administration, the American Council on Education, writing for itself and 15 other higher education associations, asks for clarification on why student visas are being revoked and expresses concern about the potential reasons behind the actions. The letter notes the positive economic and educational impact of international students.

"As you know, over 1 million international students annually attend U.S. colleges and universities, yielding an estimated economic impact of $43.8 billion across the United States, as well as the creation of over 375,000 domestic jobs," ACE President Ted Mitchell writes.

"We support the need for the federal government to safeguard national security, including vetting visas and overseeing the process for deciding who should be allowed to enter and remain in the country and under what terms," the letter says. "Recent actions have contributed to uncertainty and impedes the ability of our institutions to best advise international students and scholars. It is important institutions are in a position to reassure international students so they can continue to make exceptional contributions to their campuses, communities, and the nation."

