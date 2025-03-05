Webster's Bookstore Cafe in State College goes fully vegan after 25 years

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe in State College is now serving an all vegan menu, including only offering plant-based milk for their coffees and teas.

Webster’s, located on E. Beaver Ave, has been selling coffee and food for 25 years. The cafe has always emphasized vegetarian and vegan options, but only went all-vegan in the fall.

Elaine Wilgus, the owner and founder of Webster’s Cafe, said the change is in part because of her personal journey as a vegan of 12 years.

“I just wanted to live closer to my own values and give people options who eat this way as well,” Wilgus said.

Wilgus said the transition has not made a noticeable impact on sales or customers. She has seen an increase in people making a point to visit State College for Webster’s.

“What's really interesting to me, is to talk to the people who come in that I don't know, and realize that they took a 30-minute detour off their trip across Pennsylvania," Wilgus said. “Or they came from a neighboring town because they don't have any options where they live. And that's really exciting to me.”

Rivka Wolin People chat and study at Webster's Bookstore Cafe in State College.

Julianna Schweitzer said Webster’s is a “good fit” for her study habits and her beliefs. She’s been a vegan since she was 13 years old.

“The prices are good, and the food's also good. And I'm also vegan. So they had a lot of vegan options, even before going completely vegan,” Schweitzer said.

Ella Newhouse said she has been going to Webster's for two years now, and as a pescatarian she thinks the change is great.

“I was very grateful that it was more vegetarian and vegan, which maybe isn't a common thing, but I was very happy,” Newhouse said.

Abigail Raytsis said even though she is not vegan or vegetarian she likes the change.

“You don't have to pay extra for oat milk or other vegan milks, which is really nice, because I don't really like cow milk," Raytsis said. “I feel like it expands people's palates to try new non-meat or non-dairy products.”

Wilgus has also held free presentations on the benefits of plant-based eating.