Residents find friendship, community in new inclusive living space in State College

Best Buddies, an international nonprofit that provides opportunities and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently opened an inclusive living facility for people with and without disabilities in State College.

Best Buddies Living is now at The Standard apartment building on West College Avenue near the Penn State University Park campus.

Julia Moluf is the national director of Best Buddies Living. She said research shows people with disabilities want to live independently.

“Over 60% of adults with disabilities want to live on their own someday. So that is really the statistic we’re aiming for when we’re opening programs like Best Buddies Living because there aren’t a lot of housing opportunities for people with disabilities,” Moluf said.

At the State College location there are two apartments, one for men and one for women, with five rooms in each.

Michael Henry is the resident manager for Best Buddies Living in State College. He said all his residents are responsible for their own cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene. He offers support when needed. And he’s also responsible for facilitating activities between the roommates, such as dinners and movie nights.

For residents without disabilities, he said the living experience is transformative and offers them a new perspective.

“I think living with someone in a facility in a situation like ours is really helpful just to open your eyes to that,” Henry said.

Best Buddies Living in State College is currently taking applications for new residents both with and without disabilities.