Centre County residents protest against Trump administration and Elon Musk

Some Centre County residents are protesting the Trump administration’s recent actions, including pauses on federal funding and Elon Musk’s involvement in the government.

Nearly a hundred people gathered Wednesday outside U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office in Bellefonte. Several people in the crowd said they want Thompson to stand up against Elon Musk’s involvement in the government to slash federal spending.

Andrea Ferich, who runs a farming consulting business, said she’s been personally impacted by some of the federal funding freezes.

“I'd like to know if we're getting reimbursed or not," Ferich said. "And there's just so much uncertainty about existing funding that was already appropriated.”

1 of 4 — gt stop musk sign.JPG A man holds a sign reading, "Glenn Thompson stop Elon Musk - not elected." He's one of almost a hundred people who protested outside of U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office in Bellefonte. Even though the House is currently not in session, Thompson was not physically present in his Bellefonte office on Wednesday. Sydney Roach / WPSU 2 of 4 — protestors gt thompson.JPG Many of the people gathered outside Thompson's office wore winter hats and gloves as the area faces another bout of subfreezing temperatures. About two people went inside the building at a time to write their grievances to U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson. Sydney Roach / WPSU 3 of 4 — group of gt protestors.JPG U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson's Bellefonte office is inside of the Centre County Mutual Fire Insurance Company. An employee at the insurance company tried to prevent more protestors from parking in the lot as nearly a hundred people arrived. Sydney Roach / WPSU 4 of 4 — resist trump agenda.JPG One protestor held a sign reading "resist the Trump agenda." They said they've had this sign since 2017 during Trump's last term in office. Sydney Roach / WPSU

Alison Jaenicke said she's disappointed Thompson hasn't done more to oppose Musk and Trump. Jaenicke is a board member of Ridgelines Language Arts, a Centre County nonprofit that provides language arts education to underserved communities like domestic violence shelters, low-income nursing homes, and state women's prisons.

"We feel that arts is for everyone, and we just found out recently that the National Endowment for the Arts grant that Ridgelines had depended on to put these programs into these important places has been cut," Jaenicke said.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, says it is cutting down on fraud and wasteful spending. It's a goal Jaenicke says she doesn't necessarily disagree with.

"I'm all for efficiency," Jaenicke said. "I'm all for, you know, shrinking our bloated bureaucracy, but it's being done in a way that's so harmful to so many people, not only in the arts, but in environmental and scientific realms."

Sydney Roach / WPSU A small group of graduate student workers and faculty members gathered behind a building in Innovation Park, which is part of Penn State's University Park campus. About 40 people eventually arrived, but later moved to the Allen Street Gates.

In State College, a rally outside of U.S. Senator Dave McCormick’s office didn’t go as planned. A group of Penn State faculty and graduate student workers were told they were trespassing and to disperse.

McCormick’s office is in Innovation Park, which is part of Penn State’s University Park campus.

Christine Bowlus is a Penn State graduate student worker.

“It's frustrating that, you know, he's our senator. He has an office here in State College, and we want to be able to speak to our representatives to let them know what we feel," Bowlus said. "So it's frustrating to be told that we're not welcome here and that we need to leave.”

Bowlus said some of her coworkers are worried about their future in health care since much of their work depends on NIH funding.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Penn State graduate student workers, who are trying to form a union, gathered outside of U.S. Sen. David McCormick's office on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration. A facility manager told the group they were trespassing and needed to disperse.

"People who have planned their entire careers to go into this field to do work that is for the good of the American people and our health no longer know what to do with their careers," Bowlus said.

The group eventually decided to rally at the Allen Street gates. They were part of a “Nationwide Day of Action” to support higher education and research in the face of recent funding freezes or cuts.