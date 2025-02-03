How younger generations keep the folk art of lion dancing alive in LA

For the past two years, I've been documenting the lives of youths at the East Wind Foundation, a nonprofit organization in the heart of Los Angeles' Chinatown, at the Alpine Recreation Park.

Here, young people dedicate their after-school hours and weekends to practicing the traditional folk art of lion dancing. An ancient art dating back to the Han Dynasty, lion dance is more than just a performance for these youths — it's a way for these youths to connect with their heritage and build confidence and a sense of belonging within the community.

Leafy Yun Ye / First dance as the lions awaken during the blessing ceremony at East Wind's headquarters in August 2024.

Leafy Yun Ye / Kenzy Shaw practices a kung fu form (left) and one of the parents assists with the organization at East Wind's headquarters (right) in May 2024.

Leafy Yun Ye / Zannie Huang and Wenen Tan stand next to the new lions before a blessing ceremony at East Wind's headquarters in August 2024.

Leafy Yun Ye / Youths' bags and drinks on the stairs during practice at the East Wind headquarters in LA in August 2024.

Leafy Yun Ye / Routine warm-up exercises at the headquarters in August 2024.

Lion dance is a physically demanding art form, requiring immense strength, stamina and coordination. Each evening, practices begin with body-strengthening exercises and martial arts training to prepare for the intricate movements of lion dance. Through this disciplined routine, participants develop resilience and teamwork while mastering the traditional techniques. The training not only hones physical skills but also instills self-discipline and a foundation for personal growth.

Leafy Yun Ye / A lion's body is dotted with water, a part of the awakening act along with dotting the eyes and horn, at East Wind's headquarters in LA in August 2024.

Leafy Yun Ye / Left: Daniel Wong, a senior member plays the drum at the opening reception for the Chinatown Community Cultural Center in July 2024. Right: An altar at the center's blessing ceremony.

Leafy Yun Ye / The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening reception for East Wind's Chinatown Community Cultural Center in Los Angeles in July 2024.

Historically, lion dance was a male-dominated art form, as it was physically demanding and a taboo, culturally, for women. Today, girls are challenging this tradition by taking up the sport. Several girls — some of whom joined after being inspired by friends or siblings — shared that they got involved because they wanted to learn kung fu or because "lion dance looks super cool." Their participation reflects a broader shift in cultural traditions, evolving to embrace inclusivity while preserving their core essence.

Leafy Yun Ye / Jayden Vuong and Qida Peng enter the lion at East Wind's headquarters in September 2023.

Leafy Yun Ye / The audience at the opening reception for the Chinatown Community Cultural Center in Los Angeles in July 2024.

Leafy Yun Ye / Joyce Huang and Jenny Kumpiman enter the lion before performing at East Wind's headquarter in September 2023.

East Wind also teaches the cultural significance behind the art form. Annual blessing ceremonies, where new lion heads are welcomed, offer youths a chance to learn rituals that honor their ancestors. Elders guide them in traditions like dotting a lion's eyes with ink, which symbolically awakens the lions to life. These ceremonies deepen the younger generation's connection to their heritage, fostering respect for their history and roots.

Beyond practices and ceremonies, East Wind nurtures community connections by organizing field trips in nature. These experiences allow youths from immigrant families, who often face financial or time constraints, to explore and bond with their peers. Through these activities, they build lasting friendships while enjoying meaningful interactions with nature.

Last summer, East Wind opened the Chinatown Community Cultural Center, a dedicated space to preserve and promote the legacy of lion dancing and martial arts through education. By volunteering at the center, youths learn to share their knowledge with visitors and continue advocating for this ancient art. The center aims to ensure that the next generation carries forward these traditions with a sense of cultural pride.

Leafy Yun Ye / Youths' summer outing on Los Angeles' Cabrillo Beach in July 2023.

Through the traditional folk art of lion dance, these young lions are not only keeping a centuries-old practice alive but also forging meaningful connections to their cultural roots in this dynamic world.

Copyright 2025 NPR