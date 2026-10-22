Commonwealth University faculty call on administration, state lawmakers to prevent planned layoffs

Union faculty at Commonwealth University spoke at a press conference Wednesday in the state Capitol to call on their administration and state lawmakers to prevent planned layoffs.

A Commonwealth University spokesperson said the university is trying to close a $17 million recurring annual deficit, and that as many as 175 faculty and staff could be retrenched, or laid off, by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, 2027.

Originally, university officials said 75 faculty members could be laid off, but union members said Wednesday they’ve heard that 114 notices are going out to faculty.

"Faculty contract requirements necessitate notification to all faculty who may be impacted. As a result, approximately 114 notices are anticipated, but this does not change the anticipated retrenchment number of 75," a university spokesperson told WPSU.

“Retrenchment doesn't solve a problem. It hastens the demise of the school. There will be effects on the communities. There will be effects on Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven," said Matt Girton, a professor at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus.

Kathryn Morton / APSCUF Matt Girton is a communications professor at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus. He said he worries about the broad impact on communities if there are mass layoffs across the three campuses in Commonwealth University's system.

Girton said he worries entire programs will close, and that enrollment will continue to drop as a result.

Ken Mash is the president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, or APSCUF. It’s a union that represents faculty at state-owned universities.

“It's clear that the state system doesn't have a good plan to handle this situation, and a situation that's brewing at other universities as well," Mash said. "What we need to do is to stabilize this situation right now.”

Mash is calling on state lawmakers to provide emergency funding to Commonwealth University, and to meet with APSCUF to discuss other possible solutions.

Commonwealth University officials said retirements, resignations and other savings may reduce the number of layoffs. Currently, union leaders said there are no offered buyouts or early retirement incentives, but they’ve heard plans for those are in the works.

