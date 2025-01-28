Centre Area Transportation Authority starts three phase bus stop redesign project

Residents of Centre County may have already noticed changes to bus stops within the Centre Area Transportation Authority system. CATA is implementing a three phase redesign project that will be completed by the end of this year.

Starting in January, CATA has started phase one improvements to bus stop signage including service information and QR codes linking to the CATA website.

Sara Dixon, a CATA public relations specialist, said the redesign is broken into three phases because it’s a long term project with the goal of improving the passenger experience.

“Just giving a fresh, improved and updated location for riders to wait for their buses, " Dixon said. “Improving that overall experience is why we are breaking down the phases and refreshing our current bus stops right away, while we look forward to the bigger long term improvements to come.”

During phases two and three, CATA will be collaborating with PennDOT to inventory, assess and improve accessibility at priority stops.

“When we're looking at shelters, we're looking at seating and we're actually having a PennDOT ADA consultant coming in and looking at these shelters,” Dixon said. “And looking at what needs to be done in order to have ADA compliance issues fixed and resolved.”

CATA plans to complete high-priority upgrades on stops and shelters by 2026.

You can find more information about the redesign project at catabus.com or by calling CATA’s customer service number at 814-238-2228.