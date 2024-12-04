Alternative Christmas Fair in State College offers 'shoppers' a chance to give back

If you go to the Alternative Christmas Fair in State College on Sunday, you won’t be browsing for things to buy, but for ways to give back.

Put on by the University Baptist and Brethren Church, the fair features 31 nonprofit organizations. “Shoppers” get to talk with representatives from the groups and find out about what they do. Then you decide how much you want to give and to which organizations, then head to check out.

“It’s a real community building event," said Dick Jones, co-chair of the Alternative Christmas Fair.

The church’s first Christmas fair was held in 1982. It raised $2,700. This year, organizers hope to pass the $1 million mark in total money raised for nonprofits.

“It’s a real outreach to the community, and a way for us to actually touch bases with 31 different charities all in one place in one day, and learn about them and donate to them," said Co-Chair Gail Addison Guss.

UBBC Display booths at United Baptist and Brethren Church Alternative Christmas Fair in State College. This year's fair takes place Dec. 8, 2024.

All contributions go to the organizations, which include Centre County PAWS, Centre Helps, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light, Park Forest Preschool and State College Meals on Wheels. If you miss the fair, donations can be made online or by check through Dec. 22.

Lunch and desserts are also available at the fair, with those proceeds going to the church. The fair runs 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrows St., State College.

