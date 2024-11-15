© 2024 WPSU
Is it OK to keep reheating leftovers? Honest questions about food safety, illustrated

By Andee Tagle,
Malaka Gharib
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Malaka Gharib/NPR

With all the cooking, feasting and leftover-keeping that comes with the holidays, it can be hard to know how to keep food safe.

Sometimes we just do what our families did growing up (like storing rice in the rice cooker all day). Sometimes we follow what feels like common sense (if it looks and smells alright, it should be OK to eat, right?). But experts urge a little more caution.

Francine Shaw, a food safety specialist, and Namandjé Bumpus, principal deputy commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration, answer six honest questions about food prep and safe food handling. If you want to avoid giving your guests (and yourself) food poisoning this season, follow their advice.

Malaka Gharib/NPR /
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
Malaka Gharib/NPR /

Malaka Gharib is a Filipino Egyptian American journalist and cartoonist. She is the author of the graphic memoirs I Was Their American Dream and It Won't Always Be Like This. http://malakagharib.com

The comic was illustrated and written by Malaka Gharib and reported by Andee Tagle. The editor is Becky Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
