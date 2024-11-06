Centre County elections officials rescanning ballots after facing voting software issues

Centre County elections officials say they’re dealing with a software issue that’s forcing them to rescan about 13,000 mail-in ballots.

They unsuccessfully attempted to transfer the scanned mail-in ballot data several times throughout the night.

Elections staff are beginning the scanning this morning at the Willowbank Building in Bellefonte, which houses the Centre County Elections Office. They will continue until scanning is complete.

Both major parties will have watchers present in the room throughout the process.

Last night, the Willowbank Building was temporarily evacuated to investigate a bomb threat received via email.

Officials said Centre County was among a roughly a dozen Pennsylvania counties to receive threats.

The Building was cleared for about an hour while state and local police investigated the threat and swept the building. After completing the sweep, state and local police deemed the threat to be non-credible and allowed employees to return to the building.

County Administrator John Franek, Jr., said, “the Elections Office and ballots were under constant supervision while the building was swept.”

