Polling places around State College say they're seeing high turnout

Polling places in Downtown State College have been busy since polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning. Student and local voters shared who and what they voted for this morning.

Shannon Telenko is a volunteer poll worker at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in downtown State College. She said she heard from those who typically vote early in the day that this is the longest line they’ve seen at the church.

“Get out here and vote, and we'd love to see you," Telenko said.

Kayla Simpson a first time voter, voted for Kamala Harris at the State College Church of Christ polling location.

Alex Weimer, a Penn State student who voted at St. Andrew’s, said the conflict in Israel and Palestine was the biggest issue that determined his vote for Kamala Harris.

Weimer said the Republican party is trying to distract voters with fringe issues, like transgender issues.

“A lot of their funding for advertising is being pushed towards that. And does that really matter for like, 1% of the population, barely 1% when there's this huge issue going on like so many people are being killed. It's really surreal to see,” Weimer said.

Adi Nagarajan said foreign policy is very important, especially right now. He said America needs to be more competitive compared to its geopolitical adversaries. He voted for Kamala Harris.

At the nearby Church of Christ, elections official Charles Dumas said this has been the best voter turn out he has seen at this precinct since he has been an official.

Dumas said the polling place had a solid line from 7 a.m until 9:20 a.m. He said they have received more than 200 voters during that time and a lot of first time voters.

Kayla Simpson is a first time voter. She said abortion rights and keeping the government from controlling her body are why she’s voting for Kamala Harris.

"I think if it doesn't go a certain way, it could end up badly for certain people," Simpson said. "And certain rights and freedoms will be not as available to everyone."

Bayli and Kara Bates said women’s rights and gay rights are important to them and both voted for Kamala Harris.

Bayli Bates (left) and Kara Bates (right) voted at the State College Church of Christ.

Joseph Lange said the economy is very important to him. He voted for Donald Trump.

“I’'d like to know that my family has a good future ahead of them," Lange said. "Generally speaking, I want to know that people well, that we can take care of each other.”

The polls close tonight at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be turned into a polling place by 8 p.m.