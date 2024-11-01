Pa. election 2024: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 5

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The Nov. 5 general election in Pennsylvania is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has got you covered.

Voters across the commonwealth will cast their ballots for president, U.S. House and Senate, Pennsylvania’s three statewide row offices (attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer), and state House and Senate. Depending on where you live, there might also be local ballot questions.

Here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.

First, the basics:

Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:

There are no statewide ballot measures this year, but some voters may see local questions. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to know exactly which races and candidates you will be voting for.

