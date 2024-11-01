© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Pa. election 2024: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 5

WPSU | By Elizabeth Estrada of Spotlight PA
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:39 PM EDT
Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Amanda Berg for Spotlight PA)
Amanda Berg
/
Spotlight PA
Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The Nov. 5 general election in Pennsylvania is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has got you covered.

Voters across the commonwealth will cast their ballots for president, U.S. House and Senate, Pennsylvania’s three statewide row offices (attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer), and state House and Senate. Depending on where you live, there might also be local ballot questions.

Here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.

First, the basics:

Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:

There are no statewide ballot measures this year, but some voters may see local questions. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to know exactly which races and candidates you will be voting for.

A complete listing of Spotlight PA voter guides and coverage:

En Español:

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.
Spotlight PALocal News2024 Election
Elizabeth Estrada of Spotlight PA
