Many Penn State professors are holding classes on Election Day despite new Faculty Senate policy

This is the first presidential election since the Penn State Faculty Senate told professors they should make classes “asynchronous” on Election Day. But the guidance – meant to make voting more accessible to students – is not being followed by some professors.

The Faculty Senate’s policy on Election Day attendance stated that instructors should provide, within reason, “the opportunity for a day consisting solely of remote asynchronous instruction on a November election day.”

The Faculty Senate did not provide examples, but asynchronous instruction could include a recorded lecture or an assignment to be done at any time. The policy also stated if classes are in person or synchronous, students who miss class should be allowed to make up the missed work.

Penn State emailed professors in mid-August before classes started to remind them of the new Election Day policy.

Arrinnana Rockawitz said her professors are giving her the day off for Election Day. She said she plans to vote in person.

“I just think that everyone should go out and vote because it's very important,” Rockawitz said.

Landon Clifford said he thinks his math and history classes are being held in person on Election Day. He said had not heard about the possibility of classes being canceled before he voted by mail.

“I do understand that an important class like math may be hard to reschedule or take the day off but certainly for gen eds I think it could be doable,” Clifford said.

Annika Williams said she plans to vote in person after her physics lecture and lab, which are both being held as usual.

“They should move to asynchronous just because voting is very important and everyone should, so having it asynchronous would allow for more time to do so,” Williams said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.