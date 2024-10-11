Gov. Shapiro unveils color-correcting viewfinders at Pa. parks for colorblind visitors

New color-correcting viewfinders are in place at nine state parks to help colorblind visitors see the spectrum of fall foliage.

Scott Kolesar, who lives with colorblindness, was one of those who tried the viewfinder at the Black Moshannon State Park during a media media event Wednesday with Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“I must say, even when not much color yet was in the trees, they popped in my amazement, almost to the point there might have been a tear forming," Kolesar said. "My experience was one as a kid at Christmas.”

Lenses in the color-correcting viewfinders filter light to increase contrast to address symptoms of red-green color blindness.

Around 1 million Pennsylvanians are colorblind, according to the state. That includes Shapiro, who has a form of color blindness and spoke at the event.

“Whether it's folks like me and Scott who have trouble seeing the beauty, or whether it's folks who show up in a wheelchair or it's folks who need a little bit of assistance walking," Shapiro said. "Whatever it is, we're trying to make our outdoor spaces way more accessible for all Pennsylvanians.”

Shapiro says these viewfinders are part of his “Great American Getaway” campaign to encourage tourism. Outdoor recreation adds $17 billion to Pennsylvania's economy each year, according to the Shapiro administration.

The color-correcting viewfinders are also in place at Bald Eagle, Hyner View, Kettle Creek, Little Pine, and Sinnemahoning state parks. A tenth viewfinder will soon be installed at Tiadaghton State Forest.