SCASD warns families of dangers of 'blackout challenge,' after reported incident

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT
The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023.

The State College Area School District sent a message to families this week telling them some students had tried the “blackout challenge" and encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of this social media behavior.

In the note to families, State College Area Superintendent Curtis Johnson said the district was made aware of students trying what’s known as the “blackout challenge” or “choking game.”

"All of the students are well, but nonetheless, this incident is alarming," Johnson said.

With a blackout challenge, young people hold their breath or choke themselves until they come close to or actually pass out. In some cases, it gets recorded and shared on social media. The CDC has warned that it can lead to serious injury or death.

A school district administration spokesman pointed to student privacy and declined to comment on the incident. He did say the district monitors social media trends and takes all reports seriously.
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
Anne Danahy