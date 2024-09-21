The Local Groove - September 21, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from September 21, 2024

Featuring:

My Hero Zero - Nothing But Love

The Heartstrings - Washed Up

Relic Hearts - Bloodhound for Oblivion

Royal Benson - What She Gets

Rick Wertz - Polkadots on the Sidewalk

Pure Cane Sugar - My Favorite Song

Lowjack - One Last Kiss

John JT Thompson - Chase Away Your Blues

Chris Bell & 100% Blues - My Jimi Hendrix Stuff

Caeser Pink & The Imperial Orgy - So It Is

August Room - A Distant Shore

Of The Ivy - Running With Your Scissors

Kris Kehr And Stone Poets - Lucky Thirteen

Host - The Mighty Wiggus