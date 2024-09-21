© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
The Local Groove - September 21, 2024

WPSU
Published September 21, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of the Local Groove from September 21, 2024
Featuring:
My Hero Zero - Nothing But Love
The Heartstrings - Washed Up
Relic Hearts - Bloodhound for Oblivion
Royal Benson - What She Gets
Rick Wertz - Polkadots on the Sidewalk
Pure Cane Sugar - My Favorite Song
Lowjack - One Last Kiss
John JT Thompson - Chase Away Your Blues
Chris Bell & 100% Blues - My Jimi Hendrix Stuff
Caeser Pink & The Imperial Orgy - So It Is
August Room - A Distant Shore
Of The Ivy - Running With Your Scissors
Kris Kehr And Stone Poets - Lucky Thirteen

Host - The Mighty Wiggus