As Trump returns to central Pa., we ask voters inside and outside his event about mail ballots

As the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, GOP nominee Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania to visit York.

Before, during, and after the event, WITF followed up on suggestions heard at community events and asked voters for their take on mail-in voting.

In 2019, in bipartisan fashion, the legislature passed Act 77, which created universal voting by mail. In 2020, Democrats returned more mail ballots than Republicans, according to Politico.

Dale Cirillo, a Republican from Red Lion, said she would opt for the mail-in option.

“The only reason I did it was because Lara Trump and President Trump have suggested that, because the Democrats do it,” she said.

She did, however, say she wouldn’t mail it.

“I haven’t obviously received it, but when I do, I will take it down to the Board of Elections and hand it to them rather than trusting the mail,” she said.

During 2020, Trump repeatedly espoused false claims that mail ballots would lead to widespread fraud. The GOP has since been trying to correct that narrative and encourage people to vote by mail.

Trent Ozog, a Republican from Mechanicsburg, said he sees positives and negatives to voting by mail.

He said voting by mail can allow people to take advantage of some people by telling them how to fill out their ballot, falling in line with Trump’s claims in 2020.

He also said voting by mail can be a positive for accessibility.

“Some people don’t want to wait in line,” he said. “They just rather get it done early. There’s people like that. And sometimes people work different schedules and they can’t make it to the polls in November.

Both Ozog and Cirillo argued drop boxes should not be used and that ballots should be handed to a staff member.

Some counties have drop boxes, York County does not. It does, however, offer a drive-up drop off service.

Donna Watkins did not attend the event but lives nearby. She is a registered Democrat from York and said voting by mail is a good thing because it increases accessibility, but she said she won’t be doing it.

“I like to go to the polls because sometimes I like to help,” she said.

Watkins expressed some skepticism about drop boxes, mainly due to the lack of supervision, but she said she is fine with them if they are in a good location.