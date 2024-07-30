Tyrone Police Department no longer responding to found or loose animal calls

The Tyrone Borough Police Department said they will no longer be able to respond to found or loose animal reports.

Typically, the police department would send their stray animals to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society, based in nearby Altoona, since the station lacks the resources necessary to hold stray animals. But, in a recent social media post, police said they can no longer act as that in-between.

Tyrone Chief of Police Jessica Walk said they’re facing limited resources and manpower.

"Due to the high population of the Humane Society and them not taking animals we have nowhere to place them, so therefore we can't take them anymore," Walk said.

Joseph Zolna is President of the Board of Directors of the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

"Obviously it's become quite a problem here locally, especially within Blair County and other surrounding counties. They're having the same issue. There's just no room," Zolna said.

For anyone who comes across a stray animal, Zolna said you can notify a shelter like the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

"They can also call the local police department non-emergency number to make them aware of the dog. But they shouldn't approach that dog or try to capture the dog in any way." Zolna said. "There is equipment necessary to be able to take in a dog and such, and we don't want any anybody putting themselves in harm's way by approaching the animal."

Zolna also highlighted the fact that the Central Pa. Humane Society is constructing a new building in Bellwood.

"We're trying to build a bigger shelter for this purpose, because of the amount of calls and strays that we get," Zolna said.

Even though Zolna said overpopulation is an issue, he still recommends reaching out to nonprofits like Mending Hearts and breed-specific shelters that deal with rehoming for cats or dogs.