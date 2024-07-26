PennDOT to offer more detailed look at State College Area Connector options at public meeting

PennDOT will hold a public meeting Aug. 15 about plans for the U.S. Route 322 State College Area Connector project, giving the public a chance to see street-level details about the options being considered for the first time.

The public meeting, being held in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, will take place 4-8 p.m. Aug. 15, at the Mount Nittany Middle School, 655 Brandywine Dr., State College. The meeting comes as PennDOT and the FHWA issued a notice of intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

Eric Murnyack, PennDOT assistant district executive for design in District 2, said it’s been almost two years since the last public meeting about the State College Area Connector project. Since then, PennDOT has been meeting with landowners, verifying what is at the sites and refining the options being considered.

“Now it’s going to be at the point where you can see what the roadway is going to look like and how that impacts the surrounding properties throughout the corridors," Murnyack said.

The project involves overhauling the section of U.S. Route 322 between Potters Mills Gap and Boalsburg. PennDOT had already narrowed the project down to three choices.

“From here on out, the goal is to work from those three options down to one preferred alternative," Murnyack said.

That’s expected to happen by the end of this year or early 2025.