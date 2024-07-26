© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
PennDOT to offer more detailed look at State College Area Connector options at public meeting

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published July 26, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Map overviews of the three options under consideration for the State College Area Connector project in Centre County are shown in this file image. The new 8-mile section of U.S. Route 322 will run between Potters Mills Gap and Boalsburg, Harris Township.
PennDOT
An overview of the three options under consideration for the State College Area Connector project in Centre County are shown in this file image. The new 8-mile section of U.S. Route 322 will run between Potters Mills Gap and Boalsburg, Harris Township. The connector between U.S. Route 322 and state Route 45 is no longer being considered as part of the project. New, more detailed images and information about the options will be available at a public meeting Aug. 15, 2024.

PennDOT will hold a public meeting Aug. 15 about plans for the U.S. Route 322 State College Area Connector project, giving the public a chance to see street-level details about the options being considered for the first time.

The public meeting, being held in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, will take place 4-8 p.m. Aug. 15, at the Mount Nittany Middle School, 655 Brandywine Dr., State College. The meeting comes as PennDOT and the FHWA issued a notice of intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

Eric Murnyack, PennDOT assistant district executive for design in District 2, said it’s been almost two years since the last public meeting about the State College Area Connector project. Since then, PennDOT has been meeting with landowners, verifying what is at the sites and refining the options being considered.

“Now it’s going to be at the point where you can see what the roadway is going to look like and how that impacts the surrounding properties throughout the corridors," Murnyack said.

The project involves overhauling the section of U.S. Route 322 between Potters Mills Gap and Boalsburg. PennDOT had already narrowed the project down to three choices.

“From here on out, the goal is to work from those three options down to one preferred alternative," Murnyack said.

That’s expected to happen by the end of this year or early 2025.

An overview of the schedule for picking an option and reviewing the State College Area Connector Project, starting with a public open house in summer 2024.
PennDOT
An overview of the schedule for picking an option and reviewing the State College Area Connector Project, starting with a public open house in summer 2024.
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
