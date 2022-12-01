PennDOT begins traffic counts on routes 322 and 45 as part of the State College connector project

PennDOT plans to set up traffic counting equipment on U.S. Route 322 and state Route 45 near Boalsburg this week as part of the State College Area Connector study looking at where to build a new section of Route 322.

PennDOT / An example of a PennDOT traffic count camera, which will be installed in the Boalsburg and Potters Mills areas of Centre County as part of the preliminary work being done for the State College Area Connector project.

PennDOT has narrowed the options down to three potential routes that largely run in the existing Route 322 corridor. The options also include a new road that would connect a revamped Route 322 to Route 45.

Crews will be setting up the equipment on Dec. 1 on Route 322 between Boalsburg and Potters Mills and on Route 45 between Boalsburg and Old Fort to help document traffic on the roads and at intersections. The equipment includes small cameras attached to utility or traffic poles, with the traffic counts happening intermittently through Dec. 9.

According to PennDOT, the equipment will not impact traffic along the roadways. Staff may be in the field to support some of the traffic count activity. And, starting the week of Dec. 12, PennDOT expects to have staff in the study area to collect additional data.

Emily Reddy / WPSU A sign in the grass along U.S. Route 322 that reads "Say 'No' Connector Road" highlights opposition to one option PennDOT is considering as part of the State College Area Connector project. The option would connect U.S. Route 322 and state Route 45.

The route options PennDOT is now considering have detractors, including local residents and leaders concerned about the impact will have on the rural character of the area.