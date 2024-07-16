© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community members ask Bellefonte Borough Council for Gaza ceasefire resolution

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Community members sit at a Bellefonte Borough Council meeting. One person holds a sign saying "your courage affirms your morality."
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Community members sit at a Bellefonte Borough Council meeting, where 11 people spoke calling for a ceasefire in Gaza resolution. One person holds a sign saying "your courage affirms your morality."

A group of community members is asking the Bellefonte Borough Council to draft a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Around 30 people filled the meeting room on Monday.

Some carried signs reading “Resolution: A Statement of Our Morality” or “Please Save the Children of Gaza.”

Community members filled the room during Monday's Bellefonte Borough Council meeting.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Community members filled the room during Monday's Bellefonte Borough Council meeting. Public comment took nearly an hour, with 11 speakers sharing support for a ceasefire resolution.

“For me, this is an issue that’s an international issue, it's a national issue, it's a state issue, it's a local issue, because over $3 billion annually of U.S. tax dollars go to Israel, primarily for their military. That's money that could be spent here," said John Holst. He is a Bellefonte resident and an associate education professor at Penn State.

The group is made up of Centre County residents, with some living in Bellefonte.

A representative of the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity, which is mostly made up of Penn State students, spoke at the meeting. He did not want to be named out of fear of retaliation.

“The borough, of course, cannot stop shipping weapons to Israel. That's not possible. But what the borough can do is apply pressure," the representative said.

A sign reading "resolution: a statement of our morality." Other community members stand outside of the Bellefonte municipal building.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Community members stood outside of the Bellefonte municipal meeting before and after to discuss their strategy for asking council members to sign a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Members of the group said they will continue to speak at council meetings and directly reach out to Bellefonte council members until they formally discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.

Following nearly an hour of public comment from 11 people, a council member said they will take those comments under consideration for future discussion.

Neighboring State College passed its own resolution in December. Several community members at those meetings spoke in support of Israel and questioned the borough’s involvement with international affairs.

A draft of a Gaza ceasefire resolution for the Bellefonte Borough Council. This draft was written by several community members in Centre County and has not been formally discussed by council members.
Provided by John Holst
A draft of a Gaza ceasefire resolution for the Bellefonte Borough Council. This draft was written by several community members throughout Centre County and has not been formally discussed by council members.
Tags
Local NewsWPSU
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach