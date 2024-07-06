© 2024 WPSU
The Local Groove - July 6, 2024

WPSU
Published July 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of the Local Groove - July 6, 2024
Featuring:
Matt Otis & The Sound- Frozen Moments
The Sorters - Demo Day
JR Mangan Band - Summer Girl
Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name And Sign
Anchor & Arrow - Blowin' Smoke
Triple A Blues Band - High Water
Ted McCloskey - Maybe She's Happy
The Pines - That's Alright
The Extra Miles - Days Like These
Rick Hirsch 5 - Tonight, We Tango
Natascha & The Spy Boys - That Man
OK Otter - Strange Town
Pure Cane Sugar - Box 'N Nails
Eric Ian Farmer - Brother To Brother

Host - Radio's Don Bedell