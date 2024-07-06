Archive of the Local Groove - July 6, 2024

Featuring:

Matt Otis & The Sound- Frozen Moments

The Sorters - Demo Day

JR Mangan Band - Summer Girl

Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name And Sign

Anchor & Arrow - Blowin' Smoke

Triple A Blues Band - High Water

Ted McCloskey - Maybe She's Happy

The Pines - That's Alright

The Extra Miles - Days Like These

Rick Hirsch 5 - Tonight, We Tango

Natascha & The Spy Boys - That Man

OK Otter - Strange Town

Pure Cane Sugar - Box 'N Nails

Eric Ian Farmer - Brother To Brother

Host - Radio's Don Bedell