Sheetz hopes to gain national recognition through brand deal with Pittsburgh Pirates

Altoona-based “Sheetz” now has its logo featured on the sleeves of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates and Sheetz announced a multi-year partnership on Friday. According to a Pirates news release, the convenience store chain is the team’s first-ever jersey patch partner.

"Like the Pirates, Sheetz is an iconic local brand that is a part of everyday life in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania," said Pirates chairman Bob Nutting. "Sheetz is a family-owned company that shares in our strong commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others in our community. With so many commonalities, Sheetz is the perfect partner to be featured on our first-ever jersey patch.”

Sheetz looks to raise its national brand recognition through the partnership, which will include ballpark signage, and social and digital content.

“The city of Pittsburgh has been an essential part of the growth of Sheetz for more than 40 years,” said Sheetz president & CEO Travis Sheetz. “We are so excited to take our partnership with the Pirates to the next level with this new jersey patch."

Sheetz has more than 730 store locations, including about 70 in the Pittsburgh area. The chain was founded as a small family business in 1952 in Altoona, Pa.