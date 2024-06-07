Pennsylvania technical school closing after 80 years

After 80 years in operation, Triangle Tech, a Pittsburgh-based school with six locations including in DuBois, announced that it’s closing.

In a news release, the technical school pointed to the COVID pandemic, changes in the industry, government regulations and declining enrollments.

About 20 of the school’s remaining 110 staff members will be immediately affected by the decision. According to the announcement, the school has a total of 261 individuals who are currently enrolled as continuing students.

President emeritus Timothy McMahon said the school plans to honor its commitment to those enrolled students.

"We are in communication with our stakeholders, including the accrediting commission and the relevant federal and state authorities, with whom we are sharing our plans for a smooth and successful closeout with our goal to see that all students complete their education," McMahon said. "We remain optimistic that we can successfully deliver for our current students."

Triangle Tech is a nationally accredited institution that offers associate’s degrees with programs in fields including carpentry, welding and electricity. Along with Pittsburgh and DuBois, it has locations in Greensburg, Sunbury, Bethlehem and Chambersburg.

