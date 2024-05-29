Kane promotes the arts with stained glass workshops, concert series and more through state grant

The borough of Kane, in McKean County, is looking to become a destination for artists with help from a $15,000 Pennsylvania Council on the Arts mini-grant.

Kate Kennedy is director of the Kane Chamber of Commerce.

“Our thought process behind how we use this was to elevate the art that was already here, as well as to engage our residents in the opportunity to learn how to do art, and just kind of show that the art culture is here in Kane," Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who’s also a board member for WPSU, said the borough is offering stained glass workshops, musical performances at the amphitheater downtown, and art workshops with seniors at the Lutheran Home.

The borough also commissioned an artist to draw a map of Kane, which includes information about stores and restaurants.

Provided by Kane Chamber of Commerce An artist works with residents of the Lutheran Home in Kane during a workshop. The two-day workshop also included art history lessons.

“It will serve as a great economic development tool. We can print it and have it at various businesses throughout the area so that they can use it to cross promote each other," Kennedy said of the map. "I think it's a really cool way to show that we embrace the arts because it's done by an artist and it's beautiful, but also practical in the sense that people can use it to get around town."

Kane is working with another artist to build a large fish sculpture at the trailhead on Route 6 coming into the borough from the Kinzua Bridge. Kennedy said that sculpture will be made from bike parts, logging equipment, and railroad-related pieces – all items which tie into Kane’s culture.

Kennedy said it isn't clear when that sculpture will be finished, but it will serve as a photo opportunity for visitors. The sculpture will be of a fish hanging off a fishing pole, which will have a hook for people to hang their bikes.

A new June Concert Series at the amphitheater in Kane starts on Saturday and will happen each Saturday of the month. Kennedy said there was separate grant funding for a concert series at the amphitheater in 2020, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

Kennedy hopes to see investments in the arts continue in the future.

"I think this art grant is a really great opportunity for Kane to continue to make a destination of itself," Kennedy said. "The artists are already here, (and) we already have so many creative people. It's just making sure that people know about it."