You’re invited! Find out how Pa is fighting the opioid epidemic

Pennsylvania’s opioid windfall — expected to reach over $1 billion — has brought hope to Pennsylvania, where thousands of people annually die from drug overdoses. It also has brought conflict as counties weigh how to use the settlement money.

Records obtained, analyzed, and made public by Spotlight PA and WESA show counties have a wide range of strategies, and highlight the epidemic’s impact on neighborhoods, jails, specialty programs, and other communities and services.

Join Spotlight PA Thursday, May 30, from 6-7 p.m. ET on Zoom for a free panel on how counties are using their opioid settlement funds, and what influences these decisions.

Our panelists include:



Ed Mahon, investigative reporter, Spotlight PA

Kate Giammarise, reporter, WESA

Jordan Scott, digital advocacy and organizing coordinator, PA Harm Reduction Network

Stuart Fisk, director of the office of behavioral health, Allegheny County Department Human Services

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

