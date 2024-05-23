© 2024 WPSU
You’re invited! Find out how Pa is fighting the opioid epidemic

WPSU | By Spotlight PA Staff
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
FILE - Illustration of a magnifying glass, showing pills changing to coins. {Daniel Fishel- For Spotlight PA}
Daniel Fishel
/
For Spotlight PA
Illustration of a magnifying glass, showing pills changing to coins.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Pennsylvania’s opioid windfall — expected to reach over $1 billion — has brought hope to Pennsylvania, where thousands of people annually die from drug overdoses. It also has brought conflict as counties weigh how to use the settlement money.

Records obtained, analyzed, and made public by Spotlight PA and WESA show counties have a wide range of strategies, and highlight the epidemic’s impact on neighborhoods, jails, specialty programs, and other communities and services.

Join Spotlight PA Thursday, May 30, from 6-7 p.m. ET on Zoom for a free panel on how counties are using their opioid settlement funds, and what influences these decisions.

Our panelists include:

  • Ed Mahon, investigative reporter, Spotlight PA
  • Kate Giammarise, reporter, WESA
  • Jordan Scott, digital advocacy and organizing coordinator, PA Harm Reduction Network
  • Stuart Fisk, director of the office of behavioral health, Allegheny County Department Human Services

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

